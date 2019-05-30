Makhura expects new MECs to meet highest ethical & service delivery standards
The 10 members of Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s Cabinet will take their oath of office on Thursday morning.
Makhura announced them on Wednesday after he was sworn in last week, saying he had given it much thought.
The premier said the team represented the African National Congress (ANC)’s experience and new energy to fulfil his new theme of “Growing Gauteng Together.”
But collaboration with Democratic Alliance-run metros will be key if this is to happen.
Premier Makhura said that his executive council would put the interests of the people first and meet the highest ethical and service delivery standards.
At the centre of this would be MEC for Economic Development and Agriculture, Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa, while former Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who has been trusted with e-government, must bring to life the dream of online services.
Between MEC for Human Settlements Lebogang Maile and Infrastructure Development and Property Management MEC Tasneem Motara, is the expectation that they will work differently with DA-run metros to deliver housing.
This is after the premier promised better collaboration.
And Transport and Community Safety MEC’s will have to ensure that the residents of the province come before differences with the opposition.
Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku will have to break with a past littered with tragedies like Life Esidimeni.
