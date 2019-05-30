Knysna mayor faces motion of no confidence

New minister De Lille ready to tackle Public Works porrtfolio
Politics
This motion will be considered in council on Thursday afternoon.
CAPE TOWN - Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse could be facing the axe as his own Democratic Alliance caucus has tabled a motion of no confidence against him.
The DA’s federal executive has approved the Knysna caucus' request to table the motion.
The caucus has cited various reasons for the decision, including criticising Willemse for siding with opposition parties last year to oust former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies.
