KHUSELA DIKO: Who is the pig in Mkokeli's critique of the New Dawn?

OPINION

Sam Mkokeli’s broadside against President Ramaphosa (‘Ramaphosa’s New-Dawn speak is Lipstick on a Pig’: 28 May 2019) is biased, even more so with its unfortunate headline.

It is unclear which "pig" is being referred to: is it the democratically elected head of state, the democratically elected governing party – or the South African people? For it is they who, in their numbers, have turned out to vote for the African National Congress (ANC) in successive elections since 1994, and have given this government the mandate to represent them and their interests.

The author curiously proclaims that it is those who stayed away from voting (and not those who did and will in future vote) who "will determine South Africa’s mid-term future".

Seemingly then, the 10 million people who cast their ballots in favour of the ANC in the recent national election are being undermined and discounted.

It is necessary to provide this context. For in describing President Ramaphosa as a leader who lacks political capital and whose vision for a re-imagined South Africa is a "PR exercise", the author is sneering at the South African voter.

This is an example of the manner in which some among our media have unfortunately strayed from the principles of fairness when it comes to covering government and its leaders.

Either this, or some journalists are increasingly trafficking in opinion masquerading as objectivity.

In the absence of supporting facts, government leaders are fair game for ad hominem attacks.

It is this environment in which journalists can issue blanket condemnations of the ANC and the government it leads as being corrupt and unprincipled, and even tyrannical.

And so, in the author’s estimation, a government leader is referred to as a "rural baron", an experienced young minister "has yet to offer anything", and others “can’t get past the contents page of a textbook”.

These are just some of the sweeping generalisations made in an article whose author does not appear to be familiar with the governing party’s elections manifesto, or the National Development Plan (NDP) itself – for how else could it be claimed that there is no clarity on the policy stance on the economy or the type of South African society we wish to create?

Although the incoming sixth administration has yet to begin its work in earnest, this government, led by President Ramaphosa, has been clear on the political, social and economic direction it wishes to take us into the future.

The vision spelled out in the president’s first State of the Nation address last year, bolstered by the economic stimulus and recovery package, the national investment drive – and further articulated in this year’s State of the Nation is not "PR" or "spin", but a clear, feasible path to set us on a new trajectory.

Considering the turbulence from which the country is emerging – a degree of cynicism is to be expected. This, however, should not serve to negate the gradual but tangible reforms that not just the government but the governing party have instituted to get our country back on track. The policy reforms the article refers to - on allocation of spectrum, on visa reform and on improving the investor climate – are already well under way.

The innuendo contained in the article that the president lacks the full backing of the ANC in driving these reforms is ill-informed and largely based on gossip and rumour.

As Winston Churchill once famously proclaimed: "nobody pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise".

It is, however, democracy nonetheless; a democracy that functions on the basis of consultation and consensus-building, and not diktat.

Calling on President Ramaphosa to choose "guts" and to "face his comrades" in the determination of the composition of the national executive and in driving reform - is akin to suggesting the democratic culture of the organisation should be abandoned.

The sixth administration, at a national, provincial and parliamentary level, will contain men and women of capability and skill – reflecting an adequate balance of experience and "young blood". Gaining familiarity with the incoming Members of Parliament, as well as the announcement of provincial executives, should dispel the notion that "nobody new" is coming into government.

The primary task of the new administration is to reduce poverty, inequality and underdevelopment – these are the realities of our country, and not empty sloganeering as the author suggests.

This government, led by the president, has a plan for this country’s future. The idea of a New Dawn is not mere jingoism – it offers who hope to our people who have become disillusioned with politics and with participatory democracy as a result of the shortcomings of the past.

To dismiss it would be to negate the enthusiasm and sense of optimism of millions of South Africans who showed, with their ballots, that they believe in this government’s ability to deliver on its promises.

Our country is on the cusp of great things. The New Dawn is not one man’s vision – it is shared by a populace eager for change, that has entrusted this government with taking them into a future of shared prosperity.

History bears witness to the potential of great ideas imparted by visionary leaders – and the New Dawn is one such example. President Ramaphosa is such a visionary leader – and has come at a time when vision is sorely needed. As US former president Franklin Roosevelt once said: “the only man who never makes mistakes is the man who never does anything”.

The South African people care little for the machinations of party politics – they want to see their material conditions improve.

The aspirations of South Africans may be better served by a media - as a critical stakeholder in upholding our democracy - that focuses on dissecting and holding us to account for our track record, and for our programme of action.

We share a common goal – to realise a better South Africa. Let us do what we can to mobilise our society behind a common vision. Let us stick to the facts.

Khusela Diko is spokesperson to President Cyril Ramaphosa