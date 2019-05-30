View all in Latest
Khayelitsha Development Forum raises concerns after deadly shootings

Two people were shot dead and seventeen others wounded following two separate shootings over the weekend.

15 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Khayelitsha Development Forum on Thursday called for an urgent intervention to combat ongoing shootings in the area.

Two people were shot dead and seventeen others wounded following two separate shootings over the weekend.
Ten gunmen opened fire at two taverns in Site B and Harare on Sunday.

In Nyanga, on the same day, five people were gunned down and one other person was wounded during three separate incidents.

The forum’s Ndithini Tyhido said the shortage of CCTV cameras and general lighting played a role in the lack of arrests.

“The forum is seriously aggrieved in relation to the installation to CCTV cameras in Khayelitsha. The police would have been able to pick up on who the criminals.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

