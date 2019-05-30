Jeff Radebe: 'Thank you SA for allowing me to serve'

Radebe sent a statement on Thursday afternoon after he didn't make the cut when Ramaphosa announced his Cabinet on Wednesday night.

JOHANNESBURG - While ministers and deputy ministers in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet took their oaths of office, former energy minister Jeff Radebe thanked South Africans for allowing him to serve the nation and said he would continue to work towards the betterment of the African content.

He was the longest-serving minister in post-apartheid South Africa.

In the statement, Radebe said having first served under former President Nelson Mandela, he was aware of the confidence and trust that had been bestowed upon him as he served South Africans.

"Over the years, I have had incredible experiences and adventures, built up extraordinary collaborations which have turned into lifelong friendships, for which I am so thankful. In everything that I have done, I have tried to serve our country honourably, ethically, humbly and, more importantly, justly," he said.

Radebe noted that since 1994, he had fulfilled his duty as a minister in key portfolios such as public works, public enterprises, transport, health, justice and constitutional development, energy, as well as the Presidency.

"I have full confidence that our newly inaugurated administration, led by the honourable President Cyril Ramaphosa, will continue to guide South Africa to a more prosperous future where everyone, despite their ethnicity, culture or creed, will have equal opportunities," said Radebe.

He said he would forever be a proud ambassador for South Africa and was looking forward to continuing his efforts to further develop the African continent.

