Good will remain opposition party, despite De Lille appointment as minister
The veteran politician is the new minister of Public Works which has been reconfigured to include infrastructure.
CAPE TOWN - One of the biggest surprises in the new look Cabinet is Patricia de Lille.
The veteran politician is the new Minister of Public Works which has been reconfigured to include infrastructure.
Her Good party is chuffed, saying “a good person has been asked to do something”.
The party said it would remain an opposition party in the National Assembly and the Western Cape legislature and added it would continue to offer its support where government does what’s right.
In a tweet, the party said: “Good will remain an opposition party in the National Assembly and the provincial legislature. We will continue to offer our support where our government does what’s right, our solutions where we see they’re needed and our exposure of anything that is wrong, corrupt or unjust.”
The party said it was time for all South Africans to stand together.
“South Africa is at a critical time in its development trajectory. We are on the precipice of failure. It is time for all South Africans to do what it takes to fix South Africa. Appointing a Cabinet that includes a doer like Patricia de Lille is a good first step. We wish her well.”
GOOD will remain an opposition party in the National Assembly and the Provincial Legislature. We will continue to offer our support where our government does what’s right, our solutions where we see they’re needed and our exposure of anything that is wrong, corrupt or unjust.— Good (@ForGoodZA) May 29, 2019
