Manuel defamation ruling stifles right to free political speech - EFF
The party said the Constitution is clear in separating the standard to be applied and free political speech should not be confused with private interactions.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said they were concerned that the defamation ruling on Thursday against them in a matter involving former minister Trevor Manuel would stifle the party's right to free political speech.
The party said the Constitution was clear in separating the standard to be applied and that free political speech should not be confused with private interactions.
The EFF said it was on this basis that it would be appealing the ruling that found the red berets' comments on Manuel were defamatory and false.
The party said the Gauteng High Court had seriously erred in its judgment.
EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the party wanted Manuel to be disqualified from participating in the process of the appointment of Edward Kieswetter as South African Revenue Service commissioner because he was conflicted.
“We were willing to bring our people who had told us about this relationship, but leave that aside, Manuel in his [court] papers admitted that he recused himself during the interview. Why? Because he was conflicted,” Ndlozi said.
Manuel said the EFF should learn that it could not be allowed to defame people without proof.
“The rule is still that politicians are protected in Parliament and that is why they can say whatever they want in Parliament. But the moment that they step out outside the doors of Parliament, then the norms of respect must apply,” he said.
The EFF said it would file for leave to appeal before 10am on Friday.
Popular in Politics
-
Meet Ramaphosa's Cabinet
-
Ramaphosa’s dream team: 5 new Cabinet members to watch out for
-
DA motion of no confidence against own mayor fails
-
Manuel's happy with the defamation ruling, but the EFF's not having it
-
Ramaphosa's Cabinet: Who's in, who's out
-
Jeff Radebe: 'Thank you SA for allowing me to serve'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.