Dlamini, Masutha don't make cut, Radebe ends run as longest-serving minister
President Cyril Ramaphosa has reduced his Cabinet and there are eight ministers who did not make the cut.
JOHANNESBURG - A few Cabinet ministers have reacted to their appointments, expressing a willingness to serve the nation.
Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille on social media said that she was deeply humbled and honoured, while new Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has described himself as focused and energetic.
However, a number of ministers have not survived the cut.
Former Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini failed to make a comeback after the controversy during her term as Social Development Minister.
Last year, the Constitutional Court ordered that the National Director of Public Prosecutions should consider whether she should face charges after being found to be reckless and grossly negligent in the social grant debacle.
The ANC Women's League's Meokgo Matuba said: “The struggles we are waging as women in the country, it’s not about ourselves but all women in the country.”
It’s an end of an era for former Energy Minister Jeff Radebe who has been part of every national administration since 1994, ending his term as the country's longest continuously serving Cabinet member.
Michael Masutha has made way for a younger leader, Ronald Lamola, who is now the Minister of Justice.
Other leaders who have not made the cut include Rob Davies, Derek Hanekom, Susan Shabangu, Senzeni Zokwana and Mildred Oliphant.
WATCH: Meet Ramaphosa's new 50/50 Cabinet
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.