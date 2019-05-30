View all in Latest
Dlamini, Masutha don't make cut, Radebe ends run as longest-serving minister

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reduced his Cabinet and there are eight ministers who did not make the cut.

Bathabile Dlamini being interviewed by journalists at Loftus Versfeld Stadium ahead of the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as the sixth democratically elected president on 25 May 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Bathabile Dlamini being interviewed by journalists at Loftus Versfeld Stadium ahead of the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as the sixth democratically elected president on 25 May 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - A few Cabinet ministers have reacted to their appointments, expressing a willingness to serve the nation.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille on social media said that she was deeply humbled and honoured, while new Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has described himself as focused and energetic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the composition of the national executive at the Union Buildings. He revealed that the number of Cabinet portfolios would be trimmed down from 36 to 28.

However, a number of ministers have not survived the cut.

Former Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini failed to make a comeback after the controversy during her term as Social Development Minister.

Last year, the Constitutional Court ordered that the National Director of Public Prosecutions should consider whether she should face charges after being found to be reckless and grossly negligent in the social grant debacle.

The ANC Women's League's Meokgo Matuba said: “The struggles we are waging as women in the country, it’s not about ourselves but all women in the country.”

It’s an end of an era for former Energy Minister Jeff Radebe who has been part of every national administration since 1994, ending his term as the country's longest continuously serving Cabinet member.

Michael Masutha has made way for a younger leader, Ronald Lamola, who is now the Minister of Justice.

Other leaders who have not made the cut include Rob Davies, Derek Hanekom, Susan Shabangu, Senzeni Zokwana and Mildred Oliphant.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

