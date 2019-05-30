De Lille: When the president called, I didn’t know what was waiting for me
Good party leader Patricia de Lille is the only non-African National Congress MP who will be serving in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.
CAPE TOWN - Newly appointed Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille on Thursday said she was humbled and grateful following her appointment to Cabinet.
The Good party leader is the only non-African National Congress MP who will be serving in Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.
“I am just overwhelmed. But I am very humble and grateful. I have always said I can serve my country in any capacity. When the call came yesterday afternoon to meet with the president, I didn’t know what was waiting for me.”
De Lille said she knows quite a lot about her portfolio, as she used to serve on the presidential infrastructure co-ordinating committee during her time as Cape Town mayor.
“I will familiarise myself with the current status. I think there are great opportunities for that department, to create conditions for economic growth by ensuring we have proper infrastructure in place.”
Meanwhile, her Good party said would remain an opposition party in the National Assembly and the Western Cape legislature and added it would continue to offer its support where government does what’s right.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
