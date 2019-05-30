Mazzone, Van Damme re-elected to DA parliamentary caucus leadership team
The party said the group of members of Parliament it had elected represented the experience, diversity, and skills of the DA's new parliamentary caucus.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) parliamentary caucus elected its leadership team for the sixth term of Parliament.
The party said the group of members of Parliament (MPs) represented the experience, diversity, and skills of the DA's new parliamentary caucus.
The DA had already elected John Steenhuisen as its chief whip before Thursday’s election, which saw former National Council of Provinces’ party delegate Jacques Julius elected his deputy.
The party also elected Annelie Lotriet as its caucus chairperson.
Lotriet led the party’s charges in the constitutional review committee during the long debates on land expropriation without compensation last year. She will be deputised by Haniff Hoosen.
Other appointments are that of parliamentary whips Natasha Mazzone and Phumzile van Damme and party spokesperson Solly Malatsi.
The DA, which lost support in the recent elections, said it took its role as the official opposition seriously and would not only fight for the interests of those who voted for the party.
