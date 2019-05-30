View all in Latest
DA motion of no confidence against own mayor fails

Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse's own DA caucus had brought the motion before council, and it was supported by provincial and national party leadership.

Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse seen during an interview. Picture: @KnysnaMuni/Twitter
Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse seen during an interview. Picture: @KnysnaMuni/Twitter
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A motion of no confidence against Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse has failed on Thursday.

Willemse's own DA caucus had brought the motion before council, and it was supported by provincial and national party leadership.

Seven of the nine DA councillors wanted him removed because they felt he was not leading the town in line with party policy.

The plan has backfired, with 12 councillors voting against the motion.

One vote was spoilt.

Ahead of the vote, DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela had said that Willemse had been accepted and elected as Knysna mayor by a majority of the ANC councillors.

That election followed Willemse and fellow DA councillor Peter Myers' decision to side with opposition parties in a motion of no confidence against former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies.

In what amounts to a double blow for the party, the ANC's no confidence motion against the DA speaker Georlene Wolmarans passed on the same day.

The ANC's Mertle Gombo was elected as the new speaker.

