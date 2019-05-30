DA motion of no confidence against own mayor fails
Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse's own DA caucus had brought the motion before council, and it was supported by provincial and national party leadership.
CAPE TOWN - A motion of no confidence against Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse has failed on Thursday.
Willemse's own DA caucus had brought the motion before council, and it was supported by provincial and national party leadership.
Seven of the nine DA councillors wanted him removed because they felt he was not leading the town in line with party policy.
The plan has backfired, with 12 councillors voting against the motion.
One vote was spoilt.
Ahead of the vote, DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela had said that Willemse had been accepted and elected as Knysna mayor by a majority of the ANC councillors.
That election followed Willemse and fellow DA councillor Peter Myers' decision to side with opposition parties in a motion of no confidence against former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies.
In what amounts to a double blow for the party, the ANC's no confidence motion against the DA speaker Georlene Wolmarans passed on the same day.
The ANC's Mertle Gombo was elected as the new speaker.
Popular in Politics
-
Manuel's happy with the defamation ruling, but the EFF's not having it
-
Meet Ramaphosa's Cabinet
-
Ramaphosa’s dream team: 5 new Cabinet members to watch out for
-
Ramaphosa's Cabinet: Who's in, who's out
-
GALLERY: New Cabinet members arrive for swearing-in
-
Some ANC senior leaders not pleased with Gordhan’s inclusion in Cabinet
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.