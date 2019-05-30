DA, ANC in Western Cape in talks over provincial Scopa chair's position

The DA in the Western Cape said transparency was a core value for the party, with chief whip Mireille Wenger saying it was for this reason that the party wanted the ANC to chair Scopa.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has yet to formally approach the African National Congress (ANC) to chair the provincial legislature's Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

The committee largely deals with financial issues and is tasked with ensuring that no irregularities go unnoticed.

DA chief whip Mireille Wenger said they only had only held verbal discussions so far.

The DA said transparency was a core value for the party. Wenger said it was for this reason that the party wanted the ANC to chair Scopa.

“The DA caucus took the decision to offer the chairpersonship of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts to the Western Cape ANC. I spoke to the ANC’s chief whip and communicated this offer to her. It’s not in writing at this stage.”

Wenger said once the rules committee had been established, other committees would follow.

“We felt in the interest of good democratic practice, we should offer this opposition to the official opposition.”

Committee chairpersons will be elected next week.

