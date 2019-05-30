CT commuters bear brunt after latest train fires

Two carriages were gutted and a third was slightly damaged in a blaze on Tuesday evening at Cape Town station.

CAPE TOWN – Metrorail is again having to count the cost of train fires.

In just two days there’ve been as many train blazes. Two carriages were gutted and a third was slightly damaged in a blaze on Tuesday evening at Cape Town station.

On Wednesday, an electrical short circuit sparked a fire on a train motor coach at the very same station.

No one was injured in either of these incidents.

The train company’s Riana Scott said services were affected.

“The incident affects the Cape Flats and Kapteinsklip trains. Both inbound and outbound trains to these areas are temporarily suspended between Cape Town and Salt River, until the area is declared safe.”

