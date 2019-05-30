View all in Latest
CT commuters bear brunt after latest train fires

Two carriages were gutted and a third was slightly damaged in a blaze on Tuesday evening at Cape Town station.

Metrorail has temporarily suspended the Cape Flats and Kapteinsklip lines after a train caught fire, disrupting operation services on 29 May 2019. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
Metrorail has temporarily suspended the Cape Flats and Kapteinsklip lines after a train caught fire, disrupting operation services on 29 May 2019. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Metrorail is again having to count the cost of train fires.

In just two days there’ve been as many train blazes. Two carriages were gutted and a third was slightly damaged in a blaze on Tuesday evening at Cape Town station.

On Wednesday, an electrical short circuit sparked a fire on a train motor coach at the very same station.
No one was injured in either of these incidents.

The train company’s Riana Scott said services were affected.

“The incident affects the Cape Flats and Kapteinsklip trains. Both inbound and outbound trains to these areas are temporarily suspended between Cape Town and Salt River, until the area is declared safe.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

