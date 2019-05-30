CoJ: Torching of bus in Mzimhlophe to cost R4.2m

Two Putco buses, a Rea Vaya bus and a truck were set alight during protests in Mzimhlophe, Soweto earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Joburg said that damaged caused by the torching of one its buses in Soweto would cost around R4.2 million.

Residents of the hostel in the area were demonstrating over a lack of water and electricity.

Police have opened a case of public violence and malicious damage to property as they look for the perpetrators.

But residents said they would not pay for services until they received them properly like all other South Africans.

“If the government is unable to better this place, he should take us to a better place and tell us how much he should pay because we’re prepared to pay. But not while it’s still like this.”