Business welcomes Ramaphosa’s Cabinet announcement

JOHANNESBURG – Business has given President Cyril Ramaphosa the thumbs up following his Cabinet announcement, with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni keeping his portfolio.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa announced he would be reducing his Cabinet from 36 to 28 ministers.

Business Leadership South Africa’s Bonang Mohale said they were confident Ramaphosa's team had the necessary tools to adequately tackle the country's challenges.

“This is not the time to experiment. The focus must surely be on economic management versus economic policy formulation because that’s what we’ve been doing for the last 25 years. It must continue.”

Meanwhile, the Black Business Council said it was pleased that the Ministry of Small Business has been retained in the modified Cabinet.

The council's president Sandile Zungu said they hoped that the department would finally implement its mandate.

“We’re specifically pleased with the retention of the Ministry for Small Business Development because it’s going to be critical on a road trajectory that we’re going to take this country towards.”