Bo-Kaap civic association accuses developer of not being honest in legal fight
The firm, Blok, will be squaring off with activists on 19 June in a matter which will determine who must foot the bill for a protracted legal battle.
CAPE TOWN - A Bo-Kaap community leader hopes the Western Cape High Court considers the trauma some residents have been through in a matter involving a property developer.
Blok obtained an interdict in November to stop protesters from blocking the transportation of a crane to its construction site.
Earlier this week, Blok applied to have its interdict transferred to Prime Point Properties, as this is the new holding entity of the 40 on Lion Street property.
But Blok dropped the application after the Western Cape High Court found the interdict could not change hands.
The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association's Jacky Poking said Blok had not played open cards with the transfer to Prime Point Properties.
She added they want the matter concluded.
“It's academic, yes, to the court in terms of law, but to us as a community, it's not academic. It’s our whole lives. They've put us through so much trauma. I hope that all of this makes an impact on the court decision.”
EWN has asked Blok whether the change of ownership affects the original plan to have an inclusionary housing element on the property, but the developer has yet to respond.
