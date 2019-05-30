Big influence: Bonang Matheba honoured with global social media award

Matheba has received this year’s Inspiration & Influence Award in Prague.

CAPE TOWN – South African media personality Bonang Matheba went up against nine of the world’s best social media stars and came out on top at the Global Social Awards.

The Global Social Awards is a show and celebration of popular figures from the world of social media. It brings together more than 40 influencers from around the world.

Matheba has received this year’s Inspiration & Influence Award. The Global Social Awards announced her as the winner on Wednesday night in Prague.

Inspiration & Influence Award Inspiration & Influence Award . Social Media often gets a hard time in the media for the negative impact it can have when used incorrectly, but the stars in this category prove that you can put your following to good use. For this category, we have rounded up ten of the best social media stars who inspire and influence the world through their stimulating content but who is our most inspirational star? . We’re more than happy to announce that this year’s winner of the Inspiration & Influence award goes to BonangMatheba! . The livestream may be over but you can stay looped in on the Awards Ceremony via our social media, where we’ll be posting a full recap http://bit.ly/socialawards19 . @bonang_m #socialawards #glosa2019 #thinksocial #globalsocialawards #visitczechrepublic Posted by Global Social Awards on Wednesday, 29 May 2019

Matheba, also known as Queen B, took to social media to thank the social media community.

Thank you!!! We won.... 🙏🏽💚 — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) May 29, 2019

Her fans and other South African stars have also congratulated her.