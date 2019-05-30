‘Aunty of the nation': Twitter praises De Lille on Cabinet appointment

Social media users have welcomed the appointment of Patricia de Lille to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.

CAPE TOWN – South Africans on Twitter have jumped to support Good party leader Patricia de Lille after she was appointed to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet on Wednesday night.

More than 12,000 tweets have been shared since the announcement.

The former Democratic Alliance member and Cape Town mayor was named the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, and it didn’t take long for memes to follow.

Some have poked fun at the DA, while others, including former DA member Lindiwe Mazibuko, simply wished De Lille well.

Patricia de Lille, the first of her name. The Aunty of the Nation, Leader of Good, Minister of Public Works and infrastructure and The Cat with Nine Lives!#CabinetAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/XCfaFVmP50 — Howard Hasi (@howard_hasi) May 29, 2019

Patricia De Lille walking past DA members on her way to fulfill her duties as the new Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure



#CabinetAnnoucement pic.twitter.com/2Jjzb0zNQh — Ms Adams (@LittleMzMercy) May 29, 2019

Hon. Patricia de Lille walking past the cheap seats at the next plenary: #CabinetAnnouncement pic.twitter.com/5DDjGKnMUm — fallopian fortitude (@SweetPotatoeP) May 29, 2019

Who is Patricia De Lille? The one who builds with the bricks thrown at her, the maker of lemonade with those lemons served! — Yolanda (@yolanda_njani) May 29, 2019

Rise up higher and above them! Congratulations Minister Patricia De Lille @PatriciaDeLille. 🇿🇦🙏 — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) May 29, 2019

The new minister also took to social media, where she “pledged to continue the struggle for dignity and fairness for all South Africans”.

I pledge to continue the struggle for dignity & fairness for all South Africans. I want to thank all my colleagues in the GOOD movement, and all who voted for GOOD, for their hard work and belief that change is possible, that the country we dreamed of 25 years ago is achievable. — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) May 29, 2019

The minister has been locked in a legal battle with the DA over the past two years. In the latest battle, the DA claimed that she was fired. De Lille, however, said that she resigned and took the matter to court. Last month, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) ordered the DA to apologise to the former Cape Town mayor, but the party said it would challenge the decision.