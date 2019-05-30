View all in Latest
‘Aunty of the nation': Twitter praises De Lille on Cabinet appointment

Social media users have welcomed the appointment of Patricia de Lille to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.

President Cyril Ramaphosa pictured with Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille. Picture: @PatriciaDeLille/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa pictured with Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille. Picture: @PatriciaDeLille/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – South Africans on Twitter have jumped to support Good party leader Patricia de Lille after she was appointed to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet on Wednesday night.

More than 12,000 tweets have been shared since the announcement.

The former Democratic Alliance member and Cape Town mayor was named the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, and it didn’t take long for memes to follow.

Some have poked fun at the DA, while others, including former DA member Lindiwe Mazibuko, simply wished De Lille well.

The new minister also took to social media, where she “pledged to continue the struggle for dignity and fairness for all South Africans”.

The minister has been locked in a legal battle with the DA over the past two years. In the latest battle, the DA claimed that she was fired. De Lille, however, said that she resigned and took the matter to court. Last month, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) ordered the DA to apologise to the former Cape Town mayor, but the party said it would challenge the decision.

