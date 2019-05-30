Assault charges withdrawn against Babes Wodumo and sister

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said the withdrawal of the charges follows a mediation process between the accused and the complainant.

DURBAN - Kwaito star Bongekile Simelane, popularly known as Babes Wodumo, sister and manager Nondumiso Simelane as well as fellow artist Thobeka 'Tipcee' Ndaba were seen celebrating outside the Durban Magistrates Court as charges of common assault were withdrawn against them.

The charges had been laid by Nelisiwe Zondi, a Durban businesswoman, following an incident which took place in March.

