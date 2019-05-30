Angelo Agrizzi has shown remorse for his racism, says lawyer
Agrizzi appeared in the Equality Court on Wednesday after he was heard in a recording submitted to the Zondo commission earlier this year using the K-word.
JOHANNESBURG – Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's lawyers insist he's shown remorse for his racist language.
Agrizzi appeared in the Equality Court on Wednesday after he was heard in a recording submitted to the Zondo Commission earlier this year using the K-word.
The Human Rights Commission dragged the former executive to court accusing him of hate speech and racism after the recording was widely circulated on social media.
Agrizzi's lawyers and the commission will spend the next few weeks exploring whether the matter can be settled out of court after it was postponed to next month.
His lawyer Daniel Witz said: “If you recall when this matter was raised at the Zondo Commission, Mr Agrizzi did show remorse and apologised profusely to South Africans or the citizens of South Africa.
“In terms of this matter here today, any apology will be discussed during a settlement or alternatively in court.”
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa's new Cabinet
-
Opposition parties unimpressed with Ramaphosa’s Cabinet
-
Good will remain opposition party, despite De Lille appointment as minister
-
Ramaphosa: Overhauling of administration only just begun
-
Meet Ramaphosa's new 50/50 Cabinet
-
Dlamini, Masutha don't make cut, Radebe ends run as longest-serving minister
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.