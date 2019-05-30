View all in Latest
Angelo Agrizzi has shown remorse for his racism, says lawyer

Agrizzi appeared in the Equality Court on Wednesday after he was heard in a recording submitted to the Zondo commission earlier this year using the K-word.

FILE: Angelo Agrizzi arrives at the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria on 6 February 2019. He and six others have been charged with corruption, money laundering and fraud. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
FILE: Angelo Agrizzi arrives at the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria on 6 February 2019. He and six others have been charged with corruption, money laundering and fraud. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's lawyers insist he's shown remorse for his racist language.

Agrizzi appeared in the Equality Court on Wednesday after he was heard in a recording submitted to the Zondo Commission earlier this year using the K-word.

The Human Rights Commission dragged the former executive to court accusing him of hate speech and racism after the recording was widely circulated on social media.

Agrizzi's lawyers and the commission will spend the next few weeks exploring whether the matter can be settled out of court after it was postponed to next month.

His lawyer Daniel Witz said: “If you recall when this matter was raised at the Zondo Commission, Mr Agrizzi did show remorse and apologised profusely to South Africans or the citizens of South Africa.

“In terms of this matter here today, any apology will be discussed during a settlement or alternatively in court.”

Timeline

