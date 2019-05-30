ANCWL pleased with Ramaphosa’s gender-balanced Cabinet
The league's president Bathabile Dlamini has not returned to her position but is welcomed the strong female representation.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) is pleased that half of the president's new Cabinet are women.
The league's president Bathabile Dlamini has not returned to her position but welcomed the strong female representation.
ANCWL's general secretary Meokgo Matuba said: “As disciplined as we’re, we still have further consultation and engage with those who are deployed various spheres of government to get to align our role in dealing with socio-economic challenges that we’re faced with as a country.”
He revealed that the number of Cabinet portfolios would be trimmed down from 36 to 28.
The president reduced 14 ministries to seven, namely:
· Trade and Industry was combined with Economic Development
· Higher Education and Training was combined with Science and Technology
· Environmental Affairs was combined with Forestry and Fisheries
· Agriculture was combined with Land Reform and Rural Development
· Mineral Resources was combined with Energy
· Human Settlements was combined with Water and Sanitation
· Sports and Recreation was combined with Arts and Culture
WATCH: Meet Ramaphosa's new 50/50 Cabinet
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.