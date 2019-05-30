ANCWL pleased with Ramaphosa’s gender-balanced Cabinet

The league's president Bathabile Dlamini has not returned to her position but is welcomed the strong female representation.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) is pleased that half of the president's new Cabinet are women.

The league's president Bathabile Dlamini has not returned to her position but welcomed the strong female representation.

ANCWL's general secretary Meokgo Matuba said: “As disciplined as we’re, we still have further consultation and engage with those who are deployed various spheres of government to get to align our role in dealing with socio-economic challenges that we’re faced with as a country.”

He revealed that the number of Cabinet portfolios would be trimmed down from 36 to 28.

The president reduced 14 ministries to seven, namely:

· Trade and Industry was combined with Economic Development

· Higher Education and Training was combined with Science and Technology

· Environmental Affairs was combined with Forestry and Fisheries

· Agriculture was combined with Land Reform and Rural Development

· Mineral Resources was combined with Energy

· Human Settlements was combined with Water and Sanitation

· Sports and Recreation was combined with Arts and Culture

WATCH: Meet Ramaphosa's new 50/50 Cabinet

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)