ANC WC accepts DA offer to chair Scopa in a first for the parties

The chairpersonship of Scopa gives the opposition unprecedented powers to probe the DA-run Western Cape government.

ANC caucus leader Cameron Dugmore. Picture: @camerondugmore/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) on Thursday accepted the Democratic Alliance's (DA) offer to chair the Western Cape legislature’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa).

ANC caucus leader Cameron Dugmore said the party received the formal offer late on Wednesday. It's the first time the DA has offered the position to the ANC, and the move came as a surprise to the official opposition in the province.

The chairpersonship of Scopa gives the opposition unprecedented powers to probe the DA-run Western Cape government.

The committee investigates and scrutinises the financial affairs of all departments.

Dugmore said the ANC was yet to nominate a candidate.

“The ANC has accepted that invitation. We will be taking up that position and we will after the necessary process make an announcement as to who that particular individual will be to take up that critical role,” he said.

Chairpersons of legislature committees are expected to be elected next week.

