ANC members told to use right channels to air Cabinet concerns

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

ANC members told to use right channels to air Cabinet concerns

Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina took to social media to criticise the return of Pravin Gordhan to the Public Enterprises Ministry, saying it was 'a mockery of our democracy'.

FILE: Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina. Picture: Twitter/@EMMInfo.
FILE: Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina. Picture: Twitter/@EMMInfo.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) said that any party member who was unhappy about the appointment of the new Cabinet must use the right channels to express their concerns.

On Wednesday, Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina took to social media to criticise the return of Pravin Gordhan to the Public Enterprises Ministry, saying it was “a mockery of our democracy".

The Public Protector found Gordhan guilty of improper conduct over the early retirement payout of South African Revenue Services deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

He’s approached the court to have that finding set aside.

The ANC's Pule Mabe said: “Any member of the ANC who might have a view, they know how best to raise those views. ANC processes are available to utilise to talk about whatever view any member might have.”

WATCH: Meet Ramaphosa's new 50/50 Cabinet

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA