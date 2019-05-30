ANC members told to use right channels to air Cabinet concerns
Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina took to social media to criticise the return of Pravin Gordhan to the Public Enterprises Ministry, saying it was 'a mockery of our democracy'.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) said that any party member who was unhappy about the appointment of the new Cabinet must use the right channels to express their concerns.
On Wednesday, Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina took to social media to criticise the return of Pravin Gordhan to the Public Enterprises Ministry, saying it was “a mockery of our democracy".
The appointment of Pravin undermines the rule of law and makes mockery of our democracy. This is really out of order! I hope the NEC looks into this matter with urgency— Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) May 29, 2019
The Public Protector found Gordhan guilty of improper conduct over the early retirement payout of South African Revenue Services deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.
He’s approached the court to have that finding set aside.
The ANC's Pule Mabe said: “Any member of the ANC who might have a view, they know how best to raise those views. ANC processes are available to utilise to talk about whatever view any member might have.”
