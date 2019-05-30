ANC alliance partners happy with Ramaphosa’s Cabinet consultation

The South African Communist Party’s Solly Mapaila said that the consultation included the appointment of Good party leader Patricia de Lille as Public Works and Infrastructure Minister.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) alliance partners said they were happy with the process of consultation that led to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.

The president announced 28 ministers and 36 deputy ministers in what he calls a journey to eventually trim the executive.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been criticised for not giving President Ramaphosa singular credit for the ANC electoral victory but he appeared content with these appointments.

“Frank, open discussions looking at the experience and young to nurture them, we are happy. Out of 230 MPs you can’t take everybody.”

Alliance partner SACP commended the president for consulting.

“The consultation dealt with all aspects, including bringing in mam Patricia de Lille, given what she has done in Cape Town that we could see visibly from outside.”

Opposition parties have commended the president for cutting down ministers but are not impressed that there are more deputy ministers.

