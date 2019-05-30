ANC alliance partners happy with Ramaphosa’s Cabinet consultation
The South African Communist Party’s Solly Mapaila said that the consultation included the appointment of Good party leader Patricia de Lille as Public Works and Infrastructure Minister.
JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) alliance partners said they were happy with the process of consultation that led to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.
The president announced 28 ministers and 36 deputy ministers in what he calls a journey to eventually trim the executive.
The South African Communist Party’s Solly Mapaila said that the consultation included the appointment of Good party leader Patricia de Lille as Public Works and Infrastructure Minister.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been criticised for not giving President Ramaphosa singular credit for the ANC electoral victory but he appeared content with these appointments.
“Frank, open discussions looking at the experience and young to nurture them, we are happy. Out of 230 MPs you can’t take everybody.”
Alliance partner SACP commended the president for consulting.
“The consultation dealt with all aspects, including bringing in mam Patricia de Lille, given what she has done in Cape Town that we could see visibly from outside.”
Opposition parties have commended the president for cutting down ministers but are not impressed that there are more deputy ministers.
WATCH: Meet Ramaphosa's new 50/50 Cabinet
Popular in Politics
-
Meet Ramaphosa's Cabinet
-
De Lille: When the president called, I didn’t know what was waiting for me
-
Ramaphosa's new Cabinet
-
Some ANC senior leaders not pleased with Gordhan’s inclusion in Cabinet
-
Why retaining Gordhan, Mboweni key to rooting out rot at SOEs
-
Dlamini, Masutha don't make cut, Radebe ends run as longest-serving minister
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.