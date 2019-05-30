ANC alliance partners happy with Ramaphosa’s Cabinet consultation

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

ANC alliance partners happy with Ramaphosa’s Cabinet consultation

The South African Communist Party’s Solly Mapaila said that the consultation included the appointment of Good party leader Patricia de Lille as Public Works and Infrastructure Minister.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces his new Cabinet on 29 May 2019 at the Union Buildings. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa announces his new Cabinet on 29 May 2019 at the Union Buildings. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) alliance partners said they were happy with the process of consultation that led to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.

The president announced 28 ministers and 36 deputy ministers in what he calls a journey to eventually trim the executive.

The South African Communist Party’s Solly Mapaila said that the consultation included the appointment of Good party leader Patricia de Lille as Public Works and Infrastructure Minister.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the composition of the national executive at the Union Buildings. He revealed that the number of Cabinet portfolios would be trimmed down from 36 to 28.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has been criticised for not giving President Ramaphosa singular credit for the ANC electoral victory but he appeared content with these appointments.

“Frank, open discussions looking at the experience and young to nurture them, we are happy. Out of 230 MPs you can’t take everybody.”

Alliance partner SACP commended the president for consulting.

“The consultation dealt with all aspects, including bringing in mam Patricia de Lille, given what she has done in Cape Town that we could see visibly from outside.”

Opposition parties have commended the president for cutting down ministers but are not impressed that there are more deputy ministers.

WATCH: Meet Ramaphosa's new 50/50 Cabinet

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA