Amla retires hurt after being hit by Archer bouncer

Hashim Amla had made five when he missed an intended pull off the fast bowler, the ball crashing into the grille of his helmet after he was beaten for sheer speed.

The Proteas' Hashim Amla. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
The Proteas' Hashim Amla. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter
59 minutes ago

LONDON - South Africa star batsman Hashim Amla retired hurt after being hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the World Cup opener against England at the Oval on Thursday.

Amla had made five when he missed an intended pull off the fast bowler, the ball crashing into the grille of his helmet after he was beaten for sheer speed. He had several minutes of on-field treatment before walking off.

The Proteas were then 14 without loss in the fourth over chasing 312 to win on an Oval ground where Amla made a South Africa record 311 not out in a Test against England in 2012.

