African free trade zone takes effect: African Union
The African Continental Free Trade Area had been ratified by 22 countries by 29 April, the requisite number for formally notifying the AU.
ADDIS ABABA - An African free-trade zone came into force on Thursday, a step toward creating what the African Union (AU) hopes will be a continent-wide market of 1.2 billion people worth $2.5 trillion.
"This is a historic milestone!" tweeted Albert Muchanga, AU commissioner for trade and industry.
"We celebrate the triumph of bold, pragmatic and continent-wide commitment to economic integration."
The African Continental Free Trade Area had been ratified by 22 countries by 29 April, the requisite number for formally notifying the AU. That paved the way for it to take effect 30 days later as stipulated in its statutes.
The agreement's operational phase is to be launched on 7 July at an AU summit in Niger. There are still a number of outstanding issues to be resolved, including arbitration measures, certifying the origins of goods, tackling corruption and improving infrastructure.
Fifty-two of the AU's 55-member states have signed the agreement to establish the free trade area since March 2018, with the notable exception of Nigeria, the largest economy on the continent.
But some of Africa's other economic heavyweights -- including Ethiopia, Kenya, Egypt and South Africa - are among the 24 nations that have formally ratified it. In the last month, Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso joined the fold.
The AU envisions the free trade zone, once fully implemented, driving economic integration and spurring investment within the continent.
It hopes the progressive elimination of tariffs will help boost intra-Africa trade by 60% within three years. At present, only 16% of trade by African nations is with continental neighbours.
Advocates for the trade zone say it will help develop African economies long driven by a focus on resource exploitation and provide a platform for negotiating with markets beyond the continent.
But critics say poor infrastructure and a lack of diversity between the various economies could throw up barriers to this envisioned integration.
Popular in Africa
-
Lesotho wool industry woes deepen as SA testing bureau withholds certification
-
Lesotho wool farmers: 'We need regime change' [Part1]
-
Security committee established for Nations Cup, says CAF president
-
In a troubled CAR city, Muslims return after flight
-
WHO counts down Africa polio clock despite fears of new outbreak
-
Mozambique Islamists step up attacks after cyclone
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.