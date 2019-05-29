New Gauteng MEC Ramokgopa prioritises youth jobs, township economies

Former Tshwane Mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa was one of six new faces in Gauteng Premier David Makhura's provincial Cabinet.

JOHANNESBURG – Former Tshwane Mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa said that his new deployment as Gauteng's Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment MEC was a daunting task but one he would tackle by focusing on issues like youth employment and township economies.

Premier David Makhura retained four MECs, redeploying them to different departments, and appointed six new leaders.

Panyaza Lesufi has been appointed Finance MEC, the African National Congress (ANC)'s provincial spokesperson Tasneem Motara will head the portfolio of Infrastructure Development and Property Management and Gauteng ANC Youth league spokesperson Mbali Hlophe will head the Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Department.

Ramokgopa said that a number of things would have to be prioritised as work got under way.

“We’re also targeting young people, addressing the issues of skills so that the mishmash that’s been created gets to be addressed over a passage of time.

“And then the issues around the reindustrialisation of townships, those require immediate and urgent attention so that we convert townships from being labour reserves into hubs of economic activity.”