New Gauteng MEC Ramokgopa prioritises youth jobs, township economies

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
Go

New Gauteng MEC Ramokgopa prioritises youth jobs, township economies

Former Tshwane Mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa was one of six new faces in Gauteng Premier David Makhura's provincial Cabinet.

Kgosientso 'Sputla' Ramokgopa (foreground) at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on 25 May 2019 ahead of the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as the sixth democratically elected president. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Kgosientso 'Sputla' Ramokgopa (foreground) at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on 25 May 2019 ahead of the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as the sixth democratically elected president. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Former Tshwane Mayor Kgosientso Ramokgopa said that his new deployment as Gauteng's Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment MEC was a daunting task but one he would tackle by focusing on issues like youth employment and township economies.

Premier David Makhura retained four MECs, redeploying them to different departments, and appointed six new leaders.

Panyaza Lesufi has been appointed Finance MEC, the African National Congress (ANC)'s provincial spokesperson Tasneem Motara will head the portfolio of Infrastructure Development and Property Management and Gauteng ANC Youth league spokesperson Mbali Hlophe will head the Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation Department.

Ramokgopa said that a number of things would have to be prioritised as work got under way.

“We’re also targeting young people, addressing the issues of skills so that the mishmash that’s been created gets to be addressed over a passage of time.

“And then the issues around the reindustrialisation of townships, those require immediate and urgent attention so that we convert townships from being labour reserves into hubs of economic activity.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA