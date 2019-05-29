View all in Latest
Two carriages gutted in latest CT train fire

The train was already on fire when it pulled into Cape Town station on Tuesday night.

FILE: A torched Metrorail train. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
FILE: A torched Metrorail train. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
19 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – There’s been yet another train fire in Cape Town.

Two carriages were gutted and a third damaged in a blaze on Tuesday night.

The train was already on fire when it pulled into Cape Town station.

Jermaine Carelse, from the City of Cape Town fire and rescue service, said: “Fire fighting staff were in attendance. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished just after 9pm. Two carriages were destroyed while a third was lightly damaged.”

Last month, a suspect was arrested in connection with a blaze that destroyed several carriages at the very same station.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

