Two carriages gutted in latest CT train fire

The train was already on fire when it pulled into Cape Town station on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN – There’s been yet another train fire in Cape Town.

Two carriages were gutted and a third damaged in a blaze on Tuesday night.

Jermaine Carelse, from the City of Cape Town fire and rescue service, said: “Fire fighting staff were in attendance. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished just after 9pm. Two carriages were destroyed while a third was lightly damaged.”

Last month, a suspect was arrested in connection with a blaze that destroyed several carriages at the very same station.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)