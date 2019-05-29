WC Safety MEC Fritz says rail safety a priority in wake of latest CT train fire

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
Go

WC Safety MEC Fritz says rail safety a priority in wake of latest CT train fire

Two carriages were gutted and a third slightly damaged following a blaze on Tuesday night. No injuries were reported.

Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela (left) and Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz (right) inspect the Cape Town train station on 29 May 2019 after two train coaches were destroyed in a fire. Picture: @NMakoba/spokesperson to MEC Madikizela.
Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela (left) and Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz (right) inspect the Cape Town train station on 29 May 2019 after two train coaches were destroyed in a fire. Picture: @NMakoba/spokesperson to MEC Madikizela.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – New Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz visited the Cape Town train station on Wednesday morning, where he inspected the train damaged in a fire.

Two carriages were gutted and a third slightly damaged following a blaze on Tuesday night. No injuries were reported.

Fritz said rail security was prominent on his agenda.

“We have an agreement with the City of Cape Town, Prasa and the province which is up for review in June. One of the first things we’ll do is to look at the agreement to see how effective it was.”

Despite improved efforts to curb rail crime, offenders still managed to target infrastructure.

Last month, a suspect was arrested in connection with a blaze that destroyed several carriages at the very same station.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA