WC Safety MEC Fritz says rail safety a priority in wake of latest CT train fire

Two carriages were gutted and a third slightly damaged following a blaze on Tuesday night. No injuries were reported.

CAPE TOWN – New Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz visited the Cape Town train station on Wednesday morning, where he inspected the train damaged in a fire.

⁦@WCGovTPW⁩ Minister Bonginkosi Madikizela ⁦@bmsmad⁩ & Community Safety Minister ⁦@AlbertFritz_DA⁩ visited Cape Town train station this morning access fire damage after a ⁦@CapeTownTrains⁩ train burned last night. ⁦@WesternCapeGov⁩ #TrainFire pic.twitter.com/3mmL8IvY3d — Ntomboxolo Somdaka (@NMakoba) May 29, 2019

Fritz said rail security was prominent on his agenda.

“We have an agreement with the City of Cape Town, Prasa and the province which is up for review in June. One of the first things we’ll do is to look at the agreement to see how effective it was.”

Despite improved efforts to curb rail crime, offenders still managed to target infrastructure.

Last month, a suspect was arrested in connection with a blaze that destroyed several carriages at the very same station.

