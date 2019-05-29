WC ANC: DA hasn’t consulted party about Scopa chair position
ANC MPL Cameron Dugmore said he planned to build a credible opposition that would use parliamentary mechanisms to apply pressure on the DA.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says it has yet to receive an official offer from the Democratic Alliance (DA) to take up the chairpersonship of a critical oversight committee in the provincial legislature.
The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) is traditionally chaired by an opposition member of Parliament.
It was the first time the DA had made such an offer to the ANC.
ANC provincial caucus leader Cameron Dugmore said the offer would be scrutinised.
The parties were yet to meet over the proposal.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
