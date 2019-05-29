View all in Latest
Buses and trucks torched in Mzimhlophe protest

A group of residents have been protesting since Tuesday night when they set the vehicles alight.

The remains of two buses torched during a protest in Mzimhlophe, Soweto on 28 May 2019. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter
The remains of two buses torched during a protest in Mzimhlophe, Soweto on 28 May 2019. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Two buses and two trucks have been torched in Mzimhlophe, Soweto in a service delivery protest.

A group of residents have been protesting since Tuesday night when they set the vehicles alight.

They have blocked a portion of the Soweto highway, which is the main route for public transportation.

The police's Kay Makhubele said that police were monitoring the situation.

“During that protest, the buses were coming from town to Soweto when they were torched. But so far, we’ve opened a case of public violence and we’ll search for those responsible and arrest them.”

