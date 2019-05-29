Stressed 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into rehab
Demi Buzo | The 'Game of Thrones' star is said to be undergoing treatment to tackle stress and alcohol use after being hard-hit by the ending of the popular fantasy drama series.
More in Multimedia
-
SA corruption inquiries: Will justice ever be served?
-
Something new, something old: Makhura names Gauteng Cabinet members
-
Assessing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s case against Pravin Gordhan
-
Mount Everest's perilous route to the top of the world
-
New claims that EFF used VBS funds for birthday bash
-
Adam Catzavelos crimen injuria case postponed
-
Famous marques unveil new models at 2019 London Motor Show
-
Domestic workers now able to claim for injuries sustained at work
-
Jet set: Mandisa Mfeka on being SA’s first black female combat fighter pilot
-
Superbug threat grows as rivers contaminated with antibiotics
-
Saray Khumalo: 'Being on top of the world will live with me forever'
-
Deadly earthquake hits northern Peru
-
Tornado tears through Oklahoma City
-
WATCH: It's party time! Presidential inauguration concert
-
WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inauguration
-
Politics Sphithiphithi: Frans Baleni on president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa
-
Equal bonuses on the cards for Banyana Banyana players
-
Zondo commission could have been avoided - Jacob Zuma
-
ScUber, the rideshare submarine, launched Down Under
-
Mlambo-Ngcuka: Men are the ‘most vicious’ when it comes to women’s bodies
-
Mlambo-Ngcuka: The women’s ministry can succeed with the right leader
-
A timeline of Theresa May's exit
-
Trengove: Zuma can't complain about trial delays
-
EWN On The Couch: Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi gives American football a try
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.