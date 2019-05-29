Soshanguve man who killed 3 kids, himself attempted to take own life before
The man, who is believed to be the father of one of the children and the stepfather to the other two, is alleged to have had a fight with the mother of the three before the tragic incident.
JOHANNESBURG – The man who allegedly killed three children before committing suicide in Soshanguve on Tuesday had on two previous occasions attempted suicide.
His brother said that the family was deeply saddened by the deaths.
Ward councillor Phumzile Hlatshwayo said the community was devastated.
He said he was even more shocked to have learnt that the man had attempted to take his life on two occasions before.
“I also picked up that he was admitted in the hospital several times after two attempted suicides. The last time, he was receiving counselling from social workers.”
The 29-year-old, who was a local taxi driver, allegedly hanged the three children aged two, three, and eleven before taking his own life.
The councillor said the Department of Social Development will provide counselling to the family and neighbours.
If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.
