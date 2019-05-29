Soshanguve community left reeling by sibling triple murder
Ward Councillor Phimzile Hlatshwayo said the community was still in shock over the horrific deaths of three children allegedly at the hands of a man who later committed suicide.
JOHANNESBURG – The community of Soshanguve is still reeling over the horrific deaths of three children allegedly at the hands of a man who later committed suicide.
The 29-year-old, who is believed to be the biological father of one of the children and stepfather to the other two, reportedly had an altercation with the mother of the children before the tragic incident.
Police said that they were investigating the cause of the murder.
According to some residents in Block W in Soshanguve, the man who allegedly killed the three children before committing suicide came home surprisingly early with the children, who should have been at crèche at the time.
They say they heard screams from the house and when they went to see what was happening, it was already too late.
Ward Councillor Phimzile Hlatshwayo said the community was still in shock.
“I’m just devastated and I’m so disturbed but we’re going to support the family.”
The police said that a murder inquest has been opened.
Popular in Local
-
ANC Integrity Commission told to flag Gordhan as reputational risk to party
-
Gordhan: Mkhwebane repeatedly reveals her stunning incompetence in her duties
-
Gauteng Premier Makhura names his new Cabinet
-
Father allegedly kills himself, 3 children in Soshanguve
-
DA denounces Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela’s cabinet selections
-
Two carriages gutted in latest CT train fire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.