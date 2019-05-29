Soshanguve community left reeling by sibling triple murder

Ward Councillor Phimzile Hlatshwayo said the community was still in shock over the horrific deaths of three children allegedly at the hands of a man who later committed suicide.

The 29-year-old, who is believed to be the biological father of one of the children and stepfather to the other two, reportedly had an altercation with the mother of the children before the tragic incident.

Police said that they were investigating the cause of the murder.

According to some residents in Block W in Soshanguve, the man who allegedly killed the three children before committing suicide came home surprisingly early with the children, who should have been at crèche at the time.

They say they heard screams from the house and when they went to see what was happening, it was already too late.

“I’m just devastated and I’m so disturbed but we’re going to support the family.”

The police said that a murder inquest has been opened.