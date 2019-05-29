Ramaphosa's 'first' Sona due to take place on 20 June

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
Go

Ramaphosa's 'first' Sona due to take place on 20 June

Parliament released a statement ahead of the president's Cabinet announcement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa sings the national anthem at his inauguration ceremony at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on 25 May 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa sings the national anthem at his inauguration ceremony at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on 25 May 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament announced on Wednesday that Cyril Ramaphosa's first State of the Nation Address (Sona) as a democratically elected president was due to take place on 20 June 2019.

This Sona, the first of the sixth term of Parliament following the national and provincial elections earlier this month, will be delivered at 7pm.

Parliament confirmed that National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces chair Amos Masondo had received the letter.

The presiding officers will now consider the notice before it is processed by the appropriate structures of Parliament.

Ramaphosa was due to announce his Cabinet on Wednesday night.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA