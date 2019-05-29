Ramaphosa's 'first' Sona due to take place on 20 June
Parliament released a statement ahead of the president's Cabinet announcement.
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament announced on Wednesday that Cyril Ramaphosa's first State of the Nation Address (Sona) as a democratically elected president was due to take place on 20 June 2019.
This Sona, the first of the sixth term of Parliament following the national and provincial elections earlier this month, will be delivered at 7pm.
Parliament confirmed that National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces chair Amos Masondo had received the letter.
The presiding officers will now consider the notice before it is processed by the appropriate structures of Parliament.
Ramaphosa was due to announce his Cabinet on Wednesday night.
Media Accreditation Reminder: June 2019 State of the Nation Address https://t.co/o1jMyX7tEW #SONA2019 pic.twitter.com/fiXeK98o1n— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) May 29, 2019
