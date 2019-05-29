View all in Latest
Semenya to appeal IAAF gender rule at top Swiss court

Caster Semenya lost an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier this month over measures imposed by the IAAF that compel "hyperandrogenic" athletes to lower their testosterone levels if they wish to compete as women.

South African 800 metres Olympic champion Caster Semenya (C) and her lawyer Gregory Nott (R) arrive for a landmark hearing at the Court of Arbitration (CAS) in Lausanne on 18 February 2019. Picture: AFP.
South African 800 metres Olympic champion Caster Semenya (C) and her lawyer Gregory Nott (R) arrive for a landmark hearing at the Court of Arbitration (CAS) in Lausanne on 18 February 2019. Picture: AFP.
12 minutes ago

PARIS - South African runner Caster Semenya said on Wednesday she had lodged an appeal to the Swiss Supreme Court to challenge a decision over IAAF rules forcing her to lower her testosterone levels.

Semenya, a double Olympic 800m champion, lost an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier this month over measures imposed by the IAAF that compel "hyperandrogenic" athletes - or those with "differences of sexual development" (DSD) - to lower their testosterone levels if they wish to compete as women.

Comments

