Semenya to appeal IAAF gender rule at top Swiss court

PARIS - South African runner Caster Semenya said on Wednesday she had lodged an appeal to the Swiss Supreme Court to challenge a decision over IAAF rules forcing her to lower her testosterone levels.

Semenya, a double Olympic 800m champion, lost an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport earlier this month over measures imposed by the IAAF that compel "hyperandrogenic" athletes - or those with "differences of sexual development" (DSD) - to lower their testosterone levels if they wish to compete as women.