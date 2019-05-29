View all in Latest
SAHRC wants Agrizzi to undergo sensitivity training over k-word video

The commission also called on Agrizzi to issue an unconditional apology to all South Africans and pay a settlement of R200,000.

Angelo Agrizzi appears in the Equality Court on 29 May 2019. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
Angelo Agrizzi appears in the Equality Court on 29 May 2019. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Wednesday asked the Equality Court to issue an order directing former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi to undergo a sensitivity programme over racial slurs he made in reference to black executives at the company.

The commission also called for Agrizzi to issue an unconditional apology to all South Africans and pay a settlement of R200,000.

“When the k-word is employed by a white person against black people, the expectation is that every black person in the country would feel offended, aggrieved, and dehumanised,” the SAHRC’s Buang Jones said.

Agrizzi appeared in court on Wednesday after he was heard in a recording submitted to the Zondo commission using the k-word. The commission accused him of hate speech and racism after the recording was widely circulated on social media.

Agrizzi’s lawyers and the SAHRC were expected to spend the next couple of weeks exploring several options including a settlement.

“It is definitely something that we will consider, we will discuss with my colleague from the SAHRC,” Agrizzi’s lawyer, Daniel Witz, said.

He insisted the former executive had shown remorse for his utterances.

Jones commended two former directors at Bosasa who had availed themselves to testify against Agrizzi if the matter went to trial.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

