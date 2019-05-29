SAHRC wants Agrizzi to undergo sensitivity training over k-word video
The commission also called on Agrizzi to issue an unconditional apology to all South Africans and pay a settlement of R200,000.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Wednesday asked the Equality Court to issue an order directing former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi to undergo a sensitivity programme over racial slurs he made in reference to black executives at the company.
The commission also called for Agrizzi to issue an unconditional apology to all South Africans and pay a settlement of R200,000.
“When the k-word is employed by a white person against black people, the expectation is that every black person in the country would feel offended, aggrieved, and dehumanised,” the SAHRC’s Buang Jones said.
Agrizzi appeared in court on Wednesday after he was heard in a recording submitted to the Zondo commission using the k-word. The commission accused him of hate speech and racism after the recording was widely circulated on social media.
Agrizzi’s lawyers and the SAHRC were expected to spend the next couple of weeks exploring several options including a settlement.
“It is definitely something that we will consider, we will discuss with my colleague from the SAHRC,” Agrizzi’s lawyer, Daniel Witz, said.
He insisted the former executive had shown remorse for his utterances.
Jones commended two former directors at Bosasa who had availed themselves to testify against Agrizzi if the matter went to trial.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
President Ramaphosa to announce new Cabinet at 8pm
-
Police investigate claims that 8 bodies were buried at a Linksfield home
-
Cape Town school instructed to reschedule exams to accommodate Eid celebrations
-
Gordhan: Mkhwebane repeatedly reveals her stunning incompetence in her duties
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?
-
Assessing Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s case against Pravin Gordhan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.