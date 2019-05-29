SAHRC: Adam Catzavelos has hate speech case to answer to in Equality Court
In the video, Adam Catzavelos used the K-word to refer to black people while on holiday on a Greek island in 2018.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission said businessman Adam Catzavelos, who is facing a case of crimen injuria, also had a hate speech case to answer to at the Equality Court.
The charges relate to comments he made last year on social media. He openly expressed his excitement at seeing no black people at a beach in Greece. In that video, he referred to black people by the K-word.
He appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where the matter was postponed, allowing him time to obtain legal representation.
The commission’s Buang Jones said: “The discrimination claim is separate from the criminal case. He will face a criminal case for his conduct. For the discrimination claim, we’re asking for compensation, a public apology and he must undergo racial diversity training.”
WATCH: Adam Catzavelos crimen injuria case postponed
