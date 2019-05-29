SA corruption inquiries: Will justice ever be served?

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Bernard Hotz of Werksmans about the commissions of inquiry running in the country and when South Africans can expect to see action being taken.

CAPE TOWN – South Africans have heard shocking revelations from the commissions of inquiry running in the country.

Many South Africans have questioned why those who have been implicated have not been arrested.

Bernard Hotz of Werksmans Attorneys explained why the commissions were significant.

“Law enforcement and the National Prosecuting Authority have been broken. We relied on the media to tell us what’s going on.”

He added that certain processes would need to be followed before arrests could take place.

“There is a process. Law enforcement has to investigate this and go through the docks. They have to hand it over to the prosecution, who then needs to check that it all lines up. We have to exercise a degree of patience.”

While many have lost faith in law enforcement agencies, Hotz said South Africans must band together to ensure justice prevails.

"It's time for good people to stand up and say that enough is enough."

