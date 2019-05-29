SA awaits Ramaphosa's Cabinet announcement after Mabuza sworn in as MP

With David Mabuza now officially a Member of Parliament, it paves the way for him to be appointed as President Cyril Ramaphosa's second-in-command.

JOHANNESBURG – Now that African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuza has been sworn in as a Member of Parliament, the country awaits the appointment of President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet.

Mabuza was sworn in at the presidential guest house in Pretoria on Tuesday in the presence of the president, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina.

Mabuza postponed his swearing-in last week, saying he wanted to clear his name first after the party's integrity commission recommended he and other ANC members be removed from the party's candidates list to Parliament over various offences.

He met with the commission on Friday but the ANC said that his appearance was not an admission of guilt.

The attention now turns to Ramaphosa, who delayed the announcement of his Cabinet to later this week.

It’s understood the president has been busy engaging various stakeholders within the ANC alliance and the party's structure on what will be his trimmed down government.

Meanwhile, while the integrity commission completes its new report following meetings with ANC members who were red-flagged, the party said that Mabuza was now an MP because he was satisfied that his name has been cleared.