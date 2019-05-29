Rural households staving off food insecurity with subsistence farming - study
Stats South Africa has found that three-quarters of households resort to growing their own food and it's not necessarily for trading purposes.
JOHANNESBURG - Rural households are increasingly turning to subsistence agriculture and this has led to a decline in food insecurity.
Stats South Africa has found that three-quarters of households resort to growing their own food and it's not necessarily for trading purposes.
Stats SA said the percentage of households who were vulnerable to hunger reflects the same trend. The General Household Survey found that the percentage of people who experienced hunger decreased from 29,3% in 2002 to 11,3%.
More than three-quarters (78,5%) of households that were involved in #agriculture were involved in an attempt to secure an additional source of food #StatsSA #GHS https://t.co/aiw7C9NyrR pic.twitter.com/eVZLUEO5gG— Stats SA (@StatsSA) May 28, 2019
Stats SA’s Niel Roux said: “The majority, more than three-quarters, are doing subsistence farming and that compares to 2% commercial farmers.”
Roux said there had been a constant decline in households who said they went hungry and added this was due to agriculture and social grants.
“The use of agriculture as an extra source of food is high in rural areas.”
Stats SA said the number of people who were severely food insecure changed from 24% in 2002 down to 13% in 2008 and further down to 10% in 2018.
Popular in Local
-
Gauteng Premier Makhura names his new Cabinet
-
Gordhan: Mkhwebane repeatedly reveals her stunning incompetence in her duties
-
ANC Integrity Commission told to flag Gordhan as reputational risk to party
-
SA awaits Ramaphosa's Cabinet announcement after Mabuza sworn in as MP
-
Protesters block Soweto highway with rocks, burning tyres
-
Father allegedly kills himself, 3 children in Soshanguve
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.