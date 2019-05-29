Ramaphosa’s new Cabinet expected to save taxpayers money
It’s understood the president has spent most of Wednesday consulting with alliance partners and other structures on his reconfigured Cabinet.
JOHANNESBURG - As President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to announce his new Cabinet later on Wednesday, his reconfigured executive is expected to save taxpayers money.
It’s understood the president has spent most of Wednesday consulting with African National Congress alliance partners and other structures of his party on his reconfigured Cabinet and ministerial appointments.
The previous Cabinet, which had been described as bloated, was estimated to cost taxpayers over R700 million, and Ramaphosa has committed to cutting down this amount by reducing the number of ministers and departments.
However, his appointees would still receive some benefits.
Each minister of Cabinet would earn more than R2 million, their deputies just under this amount.
But this does not factor in the amount of money the state spends on their upkeep, including housing, transport and support staff who are stationed in two cities - Tshwane and Cape Town.
These costs are estimated to run into the millions.
To cushion the blow on taxpayers, last year the president rejected a recommendation by the remuneration commission to grant ministers and deputies a 4% increase.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
