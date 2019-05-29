View all in Latest
Ramaphosa Cabinet announcement delayed

President Cyril Ramaphosa was due to make the announcement on the reconfigured government and his team of ministers at 8pm on Wednesday.

Cyril Ramaphosa takes the oath of office as the President of the Republic of South Africa at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 25 May 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
Cyril Ramaphosa takes the oath of office as the President of the Republic of South Africa at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on 25 May 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa's much-anticipated Cabinet announcement has been delayed as he was still meeting with prospective appointees.

Ramaphosa was due to make the announcement at eight.

The Presidency couldn't confirm how long the delay would last.

Ramaphosa is expected to make two announcements: one on the reconfigured government departments and another naming the team of ministers and deputy ministers who will kickstart the work of the sixth administration.

Ramaphosa is expected to make the announcement in Pretoria.

