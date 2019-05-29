View all in Latest
Public violence cases opened after buses torched in Mzimhlope protest

Two Putco buses, a Rea Vaya bus and a truck were ravaged by fires caused by angry residents.

The remains of two buses torched during a protest in Mzimhlophe, Soweto on 28 May 2019. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter
The remains of two buses torched during a protest in Mzimhlophe, Soweto on 28 May 2019. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police and emergency services on Wednesday were in Mzimhlope in Soweto where three buses and a truck had been set alight by angry residents over the lack of electricity.

Cases of public violence and malicious damage to property have also been opened.

The Meadowlands and Orlando ends of the Soweto Highway remained closed and had been since the early hours of Wednesday morning, which caused heavy traffic congestion for motorists.

Two Putco buses, a Rea Vaya bus and a truck were ravaged by fires caused by angry residents, but resident Thato Moncho said this was not right.

“Burning the buses has nothing to do with electricity. It really doesn’t make sense and it’s totally out of control,” she said.

Tow trucks arrived in the area and workers started breaking down the remains of the vehicles.

