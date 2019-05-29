-
Protesters block Soweto highway with rocks, burning tyres
Residents started barricading the road late on Tuesday night and it’s not clear why the community is protesting.
JOHANNESBURG – The Soweto highway has been blocked off by protesters.
Residents started barricading the road late on Tuesday night.
It is not clear why the community is protesting.
Joburg Metro Police officers are on the scene.
Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “The Soweto highway is blocked off to traffic due to protest where there are rocks and burning tyres. It is affected between the N17 near the Mzimhlophe hostel.
“Motorists are advised to avoid that intersection for now while officers are being sent to that area to help monitor the situation.”
