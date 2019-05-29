President Ramaphosa to announce new Cabinet at 8pm
The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on the composition of the national executive from the Union Buildings at 8pm on Wednesday.
Ramaphosa has been locked in consultative meetings for the better part of the day as the countdown continues ahead of his address to the nation.
The president appears to have employed a careful approach in the appointment of his Cabinet which is under pressure to carry out the bold promises he made to the nation when he was inaugurated on Saturday.
Eyewitness News understands that since midday the president has been locked in meetings with the ANC and its alliance partners - Cosatu and the SACP - consulting them about his new plans for government.
Unlike his predecessor former President jacob zuma, Ramaphosa was deliberate to include the views of the alliance partners in his plans for the new executive.
Zuma’s conduct led to a breakdown of relations among the alliance partners that ultimately led to calls for his sacking.
Today’s consultative meeting comes after Ramaphosa invited presentations from the alliance partners and other ANC structures, including the Women’s League to get their thoughts on the composition of his reconfigured executive.
The men and women who Ramaphosa will introduce to the nation tonight as the drivers of his administration have a tall order - with service delivery levels regressing - while the economy has been on a downward spiral for some time now.
