PowerBall results: Tuesday, 28 May 2019

EWN brings you the winning Powerball results. Check to see if you won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday, 28 May 2019 are as follows:

PowerBall results: 15, 21, 25, 33, 43 PB: 17

PowerBall Plus results: 15, 18, 31, 32, 45 PB: 18

For more details, visit the National Lottery website.