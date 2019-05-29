Port Elizabeth family of 5 die in shack fire

The cause of the fire is not yet known and will be investigated.

CAPE TOWN - Port Elizabeth police have opened an inquest docket after five members of a single family died when their home burned down on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the family lived in an informal home in a new area called Bayland, outside Despatch.

A 34-year-old mother lived in the house with her four children.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and will be investigated.

The police’s Gerda Swart said: “The South African Police Service is investigating after the family’s informal home burned down. The family lived in a new area near Despatch. The names of the victims will only be released after their next of kin have been informed.”