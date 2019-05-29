View all in Latest
Police investigate after 8 bodies found buried in backyard of Joburg home

It's understood that a man was detained by police after noise complaints about the house in Mountain View also led to weapons being discovered on the premises.

Picture: Freeimages.com
Picture: Freeimages.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating after eight bodies were found buried in the backyard of a house in Mountain View near Linksfield.

It's understood that a man was detained by police after complaints of noise and screams at the house on Tuesday led to the discovery of weapons on the premises.

Neighbours said when police arrived after they had called them the man who lived there tried to run away.

After being apprehended, neighbours said the man's wife spoke about weapons in the house and bodies buried in the backyard.

A police unit was stationed outside the house on Wednesday with crime scene investigators and forensic teams expected to arrive.

Timeline

Popular in Local

