Man struck by train while crossing railway line at Heathfield

CAPE TOWN – A 19-year-old male has been killed while crossing a railway line at Heathfield on Wednesday morning.

Metrorail's Riana Scott: “An illegal crossing was reported and the person was unfortunately struck by the train and police and emergency personnel are on site. This does mean all services in that area are terminated for now.”

Last month, a 16-year old boy died near Woodstock after jumping out of a moving Cape Town train.